PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino would be very interested in the Manchester United job, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Old Trafford post since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday.

What's the latest news involving Mauricio Pochettino?

United decided to sack Solskjaer at the weekend following a run of seven defeats in United's last 13 games, the final one of those coming in the form of a shock 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Red Devils revealed in a club statement that they are now looking to make an interim appointment until the end of the season, with Michael Carrick taking charge in a caretaker capacity in the meantime.

However, speculation linking Pochettino with taking the United job straight away has ramped up over the last few days.

It was initially reported by BBC Sport, but similar claims have been made by Duncan Castles and The Telegraph, while Marca have run a story on Zinedine Zidane potentially replacing Pochettino at PSG.

There is plenty of smoke right now if not a roaring fire, and O'Rourke may have given some explanation as to why.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Mauricio Pochettino?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke revealed 'all sources' from Pochettino's end are indicating that he would be keen on becoming Solskjaer's successor at Old Trafford.

However, the journalist also raised doubts over a mid-season appointment.

O'Rourke told GMS: "All sources from Pochettino's end are saying he would be very much interested in this job but, I'm just not sure I can see it myself. PSG aren't going to want to let their manager go unless the domino effect was happening."

This matches up with Castles' report in the Daily Record, claiming Pochettino 'allowed his readiness to join United to be briefed to multiple journalists' after Solskjaer's dismissal on Sunday.

Could Manchester United prize Mauricio Pochettino away from PSG?

It certainly isn't beyond the realms of possibility, despite O'Rourke's doubts. BBC Sport, The Telegraph and the Daily Record have all cited reasons for Pochettino being discontent with life at PSG, ranging from his living situation to limited involvement in the overall running of the club and subsequent friction between himself and PSG director Leonardo.

At the same time, it seems incredibly unlikely PSG would let Pochettino leave without a top-quality replacement lined up. They will be desperate not to waste this year's Champions League campaign after adding Lionel Messi to a front-line that already included Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.



Zidane's willingness to take the PSG job could well be the determining factor - the 'domino effect' as O'Rourke describes it - but whether his interest is genuine or simply hearsay remains to be seen.

