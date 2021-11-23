UFC Fight Night: What is the UFC Vegas 44 UK Start Time?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UFC will be returning to the APEX on Saturday 4th December for the next UFC Fight Night event of 2021, UFC Vegas 44.

There are several well-matched fights taking place on the card, with the main event of Rob Font vs Jose Aldo at 135lbs potentially being one of the best Fight Night main events of the year.

If you’re in the UK and you’re hoping to stay up late for the fights then we’ve got all of the information that you need, including how to watch and the platforms that the event will be available on.

Sadly, it’s going to be a very late night for UK fight fans, as UFC Vegas 44 will be starting late from Saturday 4th December night into Sunday morning!

Here is everything you need to know about the UK start time of UFC Vegas 44, including the GMT timing of the Prelims and Main Card.

UFC Vegas 44 UK Start Time

The Prelims for UFC Vegas 44 are set to start at midnight on Sunday, 5th December. Prelims for the event are available to watch on UFC Fight Pass, which is available to subscribe to for fans in the United Kingdom from £6.99 per month.

The Main Card for UFC Vegas 44 is set to start at 3 am GMT on Sunday 5th December, so it is going to be a late one if you’re hoping to stay up and watch the full card.

UFC Vegas 44, along with most UFC numbered events, are available to watch on BT Sport.

UFC Vegas 44 FIght Card

Here’s the full fight card for UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday, December 4th 2021:

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

vs. 155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

155 lbs.: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

115 lbs.: Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Roman Dolidze

170 lbs.: Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown

135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

125 lbs.: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

205 lbs.: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

205 lbs.: Philipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Fight cards are always subject to change; however, this is what the Ultimate Fighting Championship believe will be on offer when they head to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, 4th December.

