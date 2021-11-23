Manchester United Next Manager: Simulating Mauricio Pochettino’s Reign on Football Manager 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have finally parted company with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so we have fired up Football Manager 2022 to predict just how his potential successors could do at Old Trafford.

Reports have suggested that Mauricio Pochettino could potentially be appointed quickly after the Norwegian’s departure.

The PSG manager is said to be open to the potential move to Old Trafford and, as a result, we’ve dropped the Argentine into the hotseat.

Pochettino, of course, has history in the Premier League, spending five years at Tottenham Hotspur and guiding them to two title challenges and to the Champions League final.

At PSG, though, he missed out on the Ligue 1 title last season, with Lille pipping them to top spot by a point.

This season, in real life, PSG are 11 points clear of second-placed Nice, but can he replicate that kind of performance at United?

We’ve put him into the hotseat at the start of the season.

Take a look at how Pochettino gets on!

Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United

This did not go well!

Pochettino would widely be expected to be given time, and the backing to build a really exceptional team at Old Trafford.

That is absolutely not what happened.

Take a look at the twists and turns of this ridiculous save below!

Transfers

Pochettino doesn’t spend big in the summer after being appointed in Solskjaer’s stead, which figures, given that he did not spend big at Spurs either.

A deal is struck to bring Samuel Shashoua into the club from Tenerife for £3.4m; Shashoua was previously on the books at Spurs as a youngster.

United also do a deal for another youngster from Spain, signing Ismael Casas from Malaga for £4.8m.

Pochettino is finally the manager to sell Phil Jones, as he moves on to Monaco, for £2.3m, while Shashoua is loaned out to Hamburg almost immediately.

In January, United swoop to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona for £18.5m.

Results

United start the season badly. The first two results are defeats, to Aston Villa and Burnley. They get back on track with impressive wins over Chelsea, Brighton and Liverpool, as well as AC Milan in the Champions League.

Then it all gets a bit stop-start.

United lose four of their next five games, although they do manage to get back on track with three more victories in a row. It feels quite Solskjaer-esque this!

A loss to Southampton rounds out October but in November, they beat Beskitas, Watford, and Brentford before drawing with AC Milan and Leeds.

In December and January, though, United only lose twice, to Spurs in the league and Chelsea in the FA Cup. In the league in January, they do not concede in the Premier League.

In February, though, they draw all four games, including a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League knockout game, but the second leg brings a 3-1 defeat and elimination.

That result came after a loss to Leicester City in the league and a draw with Southampton; United take action and sack the Argentine.

At this point, United are out of every cup competition, as they had been beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup third round.

Another trophyless season for both United and Pochettino.

Who replaced him?

Diego Simeone.

The Atletico Madrid manager is tempted to Old Trafford by United’s powerbrokers, as he comes in from the Liga giants.

However, it is actually Head of the Academy Nick Cox who takes the caretaker role until the summer, and he steadies the ship and enjoys an excellent end to the season.

After replacing Pochettino, Cox has nine games between him and the end of the season; United only lose one, to Manchester City.

They win every other game, scoring 18 goals and conceding just four, including an impressive clean sheet against Chelsea in a 2-0 victory.

Where did they finish?

After Pochettino’s sacking, United finish third.

Manchester City win the title with 86 points, while Liverpool finish second with 82. United’s win over Chelsea proves important, too, as the club finish above the Blues by three points, with Thomas Tuchel’s men in fourth.

There are no trophies to be had but United can at least look to the future under Simeone after such an impressive ending to the campaign.

Poor Mauricio.

