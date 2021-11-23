Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Randy Orton brought his daughter in the ring after Monday Night Raw last night so the rest of the WWE roster and the fans in attendance could all wish her a Happy Birthday.

Randy Orton did something pretty cool for his young daughter, who just turned five, after last night's episode of Monday Night Raw went off the air.

After the show at the Barclays Center, Orton brought his young daughter, who is ironically called Brooklyn into the ring so the roster and the fans in attendance could sing Happy Birthday to her.

Joining Orton and his daughter in the ring were some of WWE's top babyfaces, including Big E, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy and Ricochet.

The moment capped off a big weekend for Randy Orton, who became the WWE Superstar to have wrestled the most pay-per-view matches in history with his outing at Survivor Series.

At Sunday's show, Randy Orton wrestled his 177th WWE pay-per-view match, which is the most of any Superstar in history.

