Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally shown the door by Manchester United over the weekend after a string of horror results.

The 4-1 drubbing at the hands of newly-promoted Watford was the final straw for the Old Trafford hierarchy, with the club releasing a statement announcing the move on Sunday morning.

There can be no doubting that it has been a tumultuous period for the club, with Solskjaer helpless to stop the alarming slide being experienced at the Theatre of Dreams.

He was given a heartfelt send off though, with fans not soon forgetting that Ole is a bona fide club legend.

However, despite the warm feeling surrounding his departure, there can be no escaping the fact that it represents yet another managerial failure since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

United have lurched from one disappointment to the next since the Scot called time on his career, and, despite sporadic moments of silverware and joy, have struggled to get anywhere near the standards he set.

Now, former United striker and serial headline-grabber, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has waded into the debate and offered his opinion on the state of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“They talk too much about the past," he began while chatting with The Guardian.

"When I went there I said: ‘I’m here to focus on the present and to make my own story.’

“But when you have too much it becomes like a loop. You have to think about the present or you should go to a hospital and clean your head.”

Is Zlatan right? Are United stuck in the past?

The simple truth is that Ferguson is irreplaceable, but nearly every single one of those who have followed have been measured against his yard stick.

With rumours that Mauricio Pochettino looks likely to take over the reigns in the near future, one can only hope that he is capable of leading the club into a bright new age.

However, not satisfied with simply criticising United, Zlatan also had a go at the Premier League.

"The quality is overrated in a technical way. But the Premier League has different qualities – the pace, the rhythm. You can be the best player in the world but if you cannot handle that pace and rhythm [you won’t succeed].

“In Spain, France, Italy, the technique is better. That’s why there are so many foreigners in the Premier League. They bring the technical [aspect].”

He loves a bit of honesty, doesn't he?

