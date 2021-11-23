Tyson Fury Next Fight: Date, UK Time And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is currently top of the tree as far as boxing in this division is concerned.

Still undefeated after 32 fights, "The Gypsy King" just completed an unbelievable trilogy with long time rival Deontay Wilder where the British fighter came out on top in two of those three fights, despite a controversial draw during the first bout where he famously rose from the canvas in the 12th round.

With that chapter of his career brought to a close, a new one is set to begin with an array of fighters looking to fight Fury and take his crown as the number one heavyweight in the world.

So who will Fury be taking on next? Scroll down to find out everything that we know so far:

Tyson Fury Next Fight

Fury's next fight is up in the air at the time of writing. The Morecambe-based boxer was supposed to be taking on Dillian Whyte, who is the current number one in the WBC rankings.

However, "The Body Snatcher" and his ongoing legal dispute with WBC means that the governing body is unable to order that fight until the discussions have been settled.

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk could be a possible opponent, as well as long time rival Anthony Joshua, but it appears that both are locked in with rematch clauses against each other after the Ukrainian won the belts from the former Olympic champion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year.

One thing that we do know, however, is that he will be fighting at the beginning of March at the latest.

During an interview with IFL TV, Fury said:

"I am definitely fighting at the end of February, early March, one million percent. There is no ifs, buts or maybes about it, or I will sack my full promotional outfit, and I'll promote myself. Gypsy King Promotions."

So all eyes are on his promoter, Frank Warren, to organise a fight for the Gypsy King if Whyte's troubles with the courts continue for the foreseeable future.

According to Box.Live, after Wilder, former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr and Joe Joyce are next in line in the WBC rankings - so either of those men could be potential opponents for Fury.

But for now, it's a case of crossing our legs and twiddling our thumbs until a decision is made. Stay tuned for that right here and stick with us!

Date

The date for Fury's next fight has yet to be confirmed - and will be added here as soon as more information becomes available.

UK Time

If Fury fights in the USA, it will likely be in Vegas which means that ring walks could start as late as 4 am GMT.

If his next bout is in the UK, then it could be a more convenient time such as 10 pm GMT.

This is unconfirmed at this stage and this section will be updated in due course.

