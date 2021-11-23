Monster Hunter Rise: PC Release Date, Price, Pre-order, DLC, Trailer and All You Need to Know
Upcoming PC game Monster Hunter Rise is exciting a lot of the gaming community and we have all the information you need to know ahead of it being released.
The action role-playing game was developed and published by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch. It is the sixth mainline installment in the Monster Hunter series after Monster Hunter: World and it was released worldwide on March 26, 2021.
Now, due to the great success of the game on Nintendo Switch, the developers have decided to branch out and make this game be available for those who play PC.
The upcoming release of this will excite many who are big fans of the franchise, and we hope that it meets the expectations of the gaming community.
Here is everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Rise:
PC Release Date
Players will be over the moon to hear that Monster Hunter Rise is set to be released on PC on Wednesday 12th January 2021.
Price
The price has already been set for Monster Hunter Rise. Those who want to purchase it can do so for £49.99.
Pre Order
You are able to pre order the game already and it is easy to do this on Steam. It will still cost £49.99
Trailer
The developers did release a trailer for the PC version of the game and this can be viewed down below. The trailer highlighted that there would be:
- 4K Resolution
- High-Res Textures
- High Frame Rates
- Optimised keyboard and mouse controls
- Ultrawide Display
DLC
There isn't a DLC for this currently, but there is a Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition which you can currently pre purchase for £58.26. It includes a lot of great features including:
- Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor
- Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor
- Novice Talisman for some extra assistance in the early stages
Includes MONSTER HUNTER RISE and the Deluxe Kit content in one package!
- Main game "MONSTER HUNTER RISE"
- "Kamurai" Hunter layered armor set
- "Shuriken Collar" Palamute layered armor piece
- "Fish Collar" Palico layered armor piece
- Gestures (4 Jumps)
- Samurai pose set
- Kabuki face paint
- "Izuchi Tail" hairstyle
