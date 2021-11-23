Monster Hunter Rise: PC Release Date, Price, Pre-order, DLC, Trailer and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Upcoming PC game Monster Hunter Rise is exciting a lot of the gaming community and we have all the information you need to know ahead of it being released.

The action role-playing game was developed and published by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch. It is the sixth mainline installment in the Monster Hunter series after Monster Hunter: World and it was released worldwide on March 26, 2021.

Now, due to the great success of the game on Nintendo Switch, the developers have decided to branch out and make this game be available for those who play PC.

The upcoming release of this will excite many who are big fans of the franchise, and we hope that it meets the expectations of the gaming community.

Here is everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Rise:

PC Release Date

Players will be over the moon to hear that Monster Hunter Rise is set to be released on PC on Wednesday 12th January 2021.

Price

The price has already been set for Monster Hunter Rise. Those who want to purchase it can do so for £49.99.

Pre Order

You are able to pre order the game already and it is easy to do this on Steam. It will still cost £49.99

Trailer

The developers did release a trailer for the PC version of the game and this can be viewed down below. The trailer highlighted that there would be:

4K Resolution

High-Res Textures

High Frame Rates

Optimised keyboard and mouse controls

Ultrawide Display

DLC

There isn't a DLC for this currently, but there is a Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition which you can currently pre purchase for £58.26. It includes a lot of great features including:

Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor

Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor

Novice Talisman for some extra assistance in the early stages

Includes MONSTER HUNTER RISE and the Deluxe Kit content in one package!

Main game "MONSTER HUNTER RISE"

"Kamurai" Hunter layered armor set

"Shuriken Collar" Palamute layered armor piece

"Fish Collar" Palico layered armor piece

Gestures (4 Jumps)

Samurai pose set

Kabuki face paint

"Izuchi Tail" hairstyle

