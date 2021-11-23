Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's always fascinating looking into the earnings of elite athletes. No matter what the sport.

We all know by now just how much the big dogs of sport earn, but whenever new figures are released, it always excites us as fans.

Well, thanks to UbiTennis, we can now see who are the highest-earning ATP tennis players from 2021, and it probably comes as no surprise that Novak Djokovic is sitting top.

Before we start, though, we must note something truly remarkable.

If the 10 highest-paid players on the ATP Tour put their earnings from this calendar year together, it would be in excess of $40m, and that doesn’t even take into account what they have potentially made away from the court via sponsorship deals or other business activities. Incredible!

10) Jannick Skinner

Total earnings: $2,233,199

ATP matches won: 46

ATP titles won: 4

World ranking: 10

At just 20 years of age, Jannick Skinner has already broken into the top 10 in the world rankings. In 2021, the Italian has won three ATP 250 titles and one 500 event in Washington. It seems 2021 has been his breakout year earning over $2 million in the process.

9) Hubert Hurkacz

Total earnings: $2,313,289

ATP matches won: 36

ATP titles won: 3

World ranking: 9

Hubert Hurkacz stunned the tennis world when he was victorious at the Miami Masters as he started the tournament as 28th seed. Hurkacz also became the first Polish player to reach the semi-final at Wimbledon.

8) Casper Rudd

Total earnings: $2,314,629

ATP matches won: 55

ATP titles won: 5

World ranking: 8

During the summer of 2021, Casper Rudd impressively won three ATP titles in the same number of weeks. The Norwegian is most comfortable on clay, but he also won the San Diego Open.

7) Cameron Norrie

Total earnings: $2,623,881

ATP matches won: 50

ATP titles won: 2

World ranking: 12

Cameron Norrie started this year not even in the world's top 70, but has climbed right up the rankings. His two title wins this year came in Mexico City and more notably at Indian Wells, which is one of the biggest tournaments outside the majors.

6) Matteo Berrettini

Total earnings: $3,231,908

ATP matches won: 41

ATP titles won: 2

World ranking: 7

Berrettini can certainly be proud of what he achieved this year, especially on grass, as he won Queen's and made it to his first major final at Wimbledon. Unfortunately, the Italian had to pull out of the ATP Finals in his home country due to injury.

5) Andrey Rublev

Total earnings: $3,331,378

ATP matches won: 29

ATP titles won: 1

World ranking: 5

Andrey Rublev is the only player on the list to have won just one title this year at the Rotterdam Open. He did enjoy success in doubles, though, winning the Qatar Open and reaching the final in Indian Wells with compatriot Aslan Karatsev.

4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Total earnings: $3,579,155

ATP matches won: 55

ATP titles won: 2

World ranking: 4

Tsitsipas was well on his way to winning the Australian Open when he was two sets up in the final against Novak Djokovic, before losing in five sets. But he did enjoy victories in both the Monte-Carlo Masters and Lyon Open. Tsitsipas is also at his highest career ranking at four.

3) Alexander Zverev

Total earnings: $6,420,344

ATP matches won: 59

ATP titles won: 6

World ranking: 3

Zverev has the most match wins this year and most title wins. He won the ATP Finals where he won an impressive $2,143,000. He has also enjoyed victories at two ATP 500 events, two Masters tournaments and won an Olympic gold medal.

2) Daniil Medvedev

Total earnings: $7,481,271

ATP matches won: 58

ATP titles won: 4

World ranking: 2

The most notable victory for Daniil Medvedev this year came at the US Open where he defeated Djokovic and claimed the $2.5 million prize. The Russian also came runner-up at the Australian Open and won the Canadian Open alongside two 250 titles.

1) Novak Djokovic

Total earnings: $9,100,547

ATP matches won: 51

ATP titles won: 5

World ranking: 1

Novak Djokovic has competed in just 12 tournaments this year but still tops the leaderboard as the highest-earning player. The only Grand Slam he failed to win was the US Open, at which he was runner-up. The Serbian also added both the Belgrade Open and Paris Masters to his collection this year.

His career total of earnings now adds up to $154,756,726.

