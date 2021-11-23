Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires: Leaks, Release Date, Character Creation, Steam, Trailer, and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The gaming community is getting very excited for the release of Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires and we have all the latest news you need to know ahead of it coming out.

This game is the Empires adaptation of Dynasty Warriors 9 and is not just seen as a big hit in one country, but across the globe.

The hugely successful franchise is a series of hack and slash action video games developed by Omega Force and Koei and no one could have imagined the huge success of these games.

A lot of information has already been revealed by both leaks and the developers of the game, and it looks like Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires could be a great game.

Here is everything you need to know about Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires:

Latest News and Leaks

It was revealed that the PlayStation 5 version is digital-only; however. PS4 users who purchase the game will be able to upgrade to PS5 for free.

Release Date

Players should know there are two release dates depending on where you live. The game will be released in Japan on Thursday 23rd December 2021 and it will be released across Europe and America on Tuesday 15th February 2022.

Character Creation

The character creation experience in the game makes Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires a lot of fun and makes each player have quite a unique experience.

The gaming community will be over the moon to hear that the character creation experience is going to be massively improved.

The character edit system will be based on the popular game Nioh 2 and the developers have provided some pictures so you can get a sneak peek as to what it looks like.

Trailer

The trailer has already been revealed for this game, and the biggest thing to take from the trailer is the strategic system that will be in the game.

Steam

Players will be able to pre order and buy the game off of Steam. The normal game costs £54.99, whilst there is also a deluxe edition which costs £89.99. For now we do not know what is in this edition.

If you pre-purchase the game, you get a bonus Guard Gem.



