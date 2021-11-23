Monster Hunter Rise: What is the Release Date for PC?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Those in the gaming community who are huge fans of the Monster Hunter Rise game were over the moon to hear that the game would be coming to PC and we have all the details around the release date for you.

The game has been a huge success on the Nintendo Switch, and the developers have listened to fans as many were wanting it to be available on the PC.

These are very exciting times, and the franchise has been hugely successful in the gaming community for many years now, so the PC version should be just as good, if not better, than the Nintendo Switch version.

We can hope that the game will keep a similar feel, but have the graphics that suit the PC a lot better.

Monster Hunter Rise Release Date (PC)

The announcement for this release was quite some time ago, but we should be given some great sneak peaks in the build up to the game being released.

Players will be over the moon to hear that we only have a couple of months to wait for Monster Hunter Rise to be released on PC on Wednesday 12th January 2021.

For those who already want to purchase the game, they can do so via Steam, and this pre purchase means the game will be available to download the moment the game gets released.

The upcoming release of this will excite many who are big fans of the franchise, and we hope that it meets the expectations of the gaming community.

There are an abundance of Monsters for players to hunt in this game, and it is crazy to think about the amount of imagination the developers must have to create these great monsters.

The fact that it was able to be such a success on the Nintendo Switch is great news, and there is no doubt that it will continue to be as much of a success on PC as well.

Be sure to keep an eye out on this page over the next few weeks as there will surely be some more updates to reveal to you about Monster Hunter Rise.

