Apex Legends Season 12 Trailer: When Will The Cinematics Be Released?

Apex Legends is expected to move away from the desert island edge venture into an all-new direction in Season 12.

Season 11 may have only just got underway in the action-packed first-person shooter but there is no harm in looking forward to when we can expect the new cinematic trailer, which gives gamers a good indication of where Respawn Entertainment, the developers, are taking the series.

From what we've seen so far, there have been various leaks regarding new legends that could be arriving in Apex, such as "Maggie" which came from game codes that Garretleaks recently revealed.

Although there is no definitive point in which Season 12 will be released at this time, we can look ahead to what might be coming based on the various whispers and rumours that have emerged at the time of writing.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about the Apex Legends Season 12 trailer so far.

Apex Legends Season 12 Trailer

So far, it is not yet known when we could be getting to see the first glimpses of Season 12 or what it could contain.

With it being so early in the day, and with Seasons in Apex Legends releasing around every three months, we might have to wait until February 2022 until we get the sneak peek that many gamers are already craving.

Not only will players get to see new maps, but a new legend and weapon could be on the way as well, which has typically been the case with Escape (Season 11), Emergence (Season 10) and Legacy (Season 9).

However, fear not! We will provide an update to this article as soon as more details emerge in the coming days, weeks and months ahead! So stick with us and keep your eyes peeled!

Apex Legends fans! Are you looking forward to Season 12? What do you think should be added to the game? Are there certain elements that should be removed entirely? Feel free to get in touch and let us know exactly what you think!

You can find all of the latest Apex Legends News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

