Manchester United Next Manager: Simulating Brendan Rodgers’ Reign on Football Manager 2022

Manchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so we thought we ought to fire up Football Manager 2022 and simulate how his potential replacement may get on at Old Trafford.

The club have been linked with a variety of new managers and one name that has stood out is Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

So it’s only right that we should take a look on Football Manager at how the ex-Liverpool boss would do in Manchester.

Of course, in real life, the replacement to Solskjaer will be taking over mid-season, with United marooned in eighth, six points outside of the top four.

But due to the constraints of the game, we’ve put Rodgers in the United hotseat in the summer, giving him a transfer window and a pre-season with the current squad.

Take a look at how he did below!

Brendan Rodgers at Manchester United

This was pretty good!

Rodgers may not be the most Hollywood choice for United in terms of the options available to them but it seems as though he would be able to enjoy a decent reign at Old Trafford.

Rodgers did well in the hotseat and actually guided the club to a very respectable finish in the Premier League, but did he win a trophy?

Take a look at how the Leicester boss got on at United below!

Transfers

Rodgers does not exactly splash the cash.

Samuel Shashoua is signed from Tenerife for £3.4m while a deal is also struck to sign 20-year-old Osame Sahraoui from Valerenga for £2.4m.

The only exit is Hannibal Mejri joining Hamburg on loan.

In January, Rodgers lets loose, though, and spends some money.

Defender Nikola Milenkovic comes in from Fiorentina for £14m, striker Arthur Cabral arrives from FC Basel for £9.25m, and £33m is lavished on 21-year-old attacking midfielder Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk.

United also let Lee Grant join FC Dallas permanently, while Juan Mata moves to Mainz in the Bundesliga. Surprisingly, Rodgers also lets Anthony Martial go to Barcelona on loan.

Results

United do pretty well under Rodgers.

They start the season in excellent form and only lose three games between the start of August and the end of November.

Those defeats come against Leicester, ironically, Aston Villa, and Southampton.

United remain unbeaten in the Champions League, drawing their opening game against Sporting Lisbon but going on to beat them in the reverse, beating Dynamo Kyiv and Atalanta.

In the league, United record a 4-0 win over West Ham and a 1-0 win over Chelsea; they draw 1-1 with Arsenal.

December sees United’s first Champions League defeat, to Atalanta in Italy, while they also lose to Watford and Liverpool in the league.

However, they beat Manchester City 2-0 and also record a draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

In December, they also beat Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, although they are eventually knocked out in the semi-finals on aggregate by Liverpool, going down 4-3.

In January, that first leg defeat is their only loss, as they beat Wolves, Leicester, Brentford and West Ham and Carlisle United in the FA Cup third round.

United lose only two more league games before the end of the season, to Aston Villa and Burnley, while they are also knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, losing 5-2 on aggregate.

In the FA Cup, they lose to Manchester City in the fifth round.

Still, they end the campaign in strong form, beating Liverpool and Spurs and drawing with City.

Who replaced him?

Nobody!

The reason this section is in the article is because we’re so used to managers being sacked midway through the simulation!

But Rodgers lasts the entire campaign, and given the club’s form in the league and progression in various cup competitions, we can understand it.

Rodgers clearly brought a tune out of the team, and has remained at Old Trafford.

Where did they finish?

Third, but this is an impressive campaign from United.

They finish with 83 points from their 38 games, ending the campaign just a point behind second-placed Liverpool.

They are also well clear of fourth-placed Chelsea, who are 15 points further back.

City win the title, though, and are irrepressible, racking up a staggering 102 points, losing just twice in the league and conceding a mere 22 goals.

Still, with Rodgers in charge, United will be hoping to keep challenging Pep Guardiola’s men.

