The much-anticipated bout between controversial sensation Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is now less than a month away.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer splits opinion right down the middle, with one half of the divide singing his praises for breathing life back into the sport while the other slams him for disrespecting 'the sweet science'.

However, in Fury he faces his toughest test yet, with the brother of current world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, set to become the first bona-fide boxer Paul has met in the ring.

With victories against former UFC fighters and basketball players under his belt, Paul is stepping out of his comfort zone to take on an active professional boxer.

Nearly every single one of his previous fights have been criticised, with many believing that Paul was inserting all sorts of clauses into contracts that absolutely hamstrung his opponents.

Now, it seems that Paul is looking to get an advantage in the contract yet again, with John Fury revealing that 'The Problem Child' will not sign on for one pretty crucial clause.

"Listen, Tommy's getting paid more money for this than some world champions," Tommy's father said, via MEN.

"He's getting paid in the millions, so if we get millions for getting wet we're gonna do it, because it's good business.

"There's all kinds of stuff in the contract, as you've got to do this and you've got to do that. I could go into it more and more, but I don't want to bore people with the politics.

"They wouldn't sign up to the VADA testing as well. That bothered me a little bit because I wanted that in the contract, but they wouldn't do that.

"I'm not even bothered about that, because of what they're going to do, they're going to do anyway.

"We just want the fight because we know we can win it. People think that Tommy's getting paid to lose, they're joking. A Fury would rather be put to death than go down that road."

That just sound incredibly suspicious to us.

While Paul may have good reason for refusing that clause, it's hard to see past the obvious. Either way, it promises to be an entertaining evening.

Can Fury finally do what so many fans have been hoping for and KO Paul, or will the controversial internet star continue his much-maligned rise in the boxing world?

