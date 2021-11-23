Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new rivalry is brewing over on Monday Night Raw as Liv Morgan eyes up her first ever WWE Championship title.

But to get her hands on the belt, she must first prise it from Becky Lynch, who has already proven she has no plans of stepping down from her throne anytime soon.

A blockbuster clash between the two might be on the cards sooner than we think after The Man revved up her opponent's emotion on the latest instalment of the red brand.

Fresh off the back of a heated match with Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, Big Time Becks toyed with the crowd during her Monday night victory promo.

"Now that's done," she said of her feud with The Queen. "We're all through with that, we're turning the page onto a new chapter, onto something fresh and new because you love something fresh and new, don't you?"

Lynch then asked the crowd who they wanted to see come out on top — whether it be Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, or Liv Morgan.

A huge roar emerged after The Man said Morgan's name, but she quickly flipped the narrative by calling out the supporters who hijacked the 5-on-5 Women's Elimination Survivor Series match with CM Punk chants.

She then agreed with the supporters, stating none of the 10 women who competed in the match were worthy enough of taking the top spot from her, "least of all Liv Morgan."

Later in the show, Kevin Patrick spoke to Morgan about Team Raw's success in the 5-on-5 Elimination match, but Lynch gatecrashed the interview, claiming her new rival "under-delivered" in the Raw vs SmackDown face off.

"Thankfully Bianca Belair pulled it out for Raw but what did you do, Liv? You did nothing."

Big Time Becks then compared the performance to Morgan's near miss of becoming Miss Money in the Bank earlier this year. She came close to claiming the contract in the Women's Ladder Match but Nikki A.S.H beat her to the punch.

As Morgan looked visibly more upset over Lynch's remarks, The Man kept pushing.

"I do autograph signings every week and I let the little kids hold the title, but it doesn't mean that they're a champion," she said, reflecting on when Morgan held Lynch's belt aloft last week.

Lynch then said Morgan had "embarrassed her friends who aren't even here any more", referring to the now dissolved Riott Squad.

Big Time Becks mocked a teary-eyed Morgan before she landed a punch straight on the champion's face.

The storyline has Morgan as a huge underdog in the inevitable coming together of the two women and Lynch's new found heel energy paints her as the perfect villain. But after the low blows she delivered, The Man could be caught off guard by the future Raw Women's Champion that fans have been pushing for.

