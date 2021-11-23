Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE had some rather wacky plans for Kevin Owens on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, before the script was altered and those plans were shelved.

Kevin Owens was sat at ringside, along with Seth Rollins, for Big E's WWE Championship match with Austin Theory, but that isn't the only thing that WWE wanted the former NXT Champion to do.

According to Fightful Select, WWE originally wanted Kevin Owens to take a lie detector test during the broadcast of last night's episode of Monday Night Raw.

The plans, which obviously didn't end up making it to TV, would have presumably tied in with the ongoing storyline of Vince McMahon's missing golden egg.

Kevin Owens was slated to participate in a lie detector test at one point as well, though we're told that may be off

The segment would undoubtedly been bizarre, but the general consensus is that Kevin Owens is charismatic enough to have made it work.

There is no word on why WWE decided to shelve the plans they had for Kevin Owens on the show, but considering the egg storyline has concluded, we're very unlikely to see it anytime soon.

Kevin Owens could be on the final stretch of his time with WWE, with reports indicating that KO's contract with Vince McMahon's company is set to expire at the end of January.

As of right now, there is no word on if Kevin Owens is going to re-sign with WWE and stay, or if he is going to leave next year, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

In case you didn't manage to catch last night's Raw, which featured all the fall-out from Survivor Series on Sunday night, you can read our full results piece by clicking here.

