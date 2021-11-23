Canaries transfer news: Smith tipped to sign star who 'always has a good game vs Norwich'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge would be happy if Norwich City make a move to sign Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane in January.

Norwich have already been linked with the Villa man, who's currently on a season-long loan with Sheffield United in the Championship.

And reports believe that Smith could reunite with the 30-cap Republic of Ireland international at Carrow Road and make him one of his first signings as Canaries boss this winter.

What's the latest news with Hourihane?

Hourihane played arguably some of the best football of his career during Smith's first two years at Villa Park, so it's not difficult to see where the link is coming from.

During Villa's promotion season in 2018-2019, the former Barnsley man scored seven goals and chipped in with 12 assists before marking his first season as a Premier League player by directly contributing to eight goals in 27 appearances.

The loan signing of Ross Barkley would see Hourihane lose his place in the Villa side, and he spent the second half of last season on loan with Swansea before joining the Blades for this term following Villa's summer spending spree.

But a swift return to the Premier League could be on the cards for Hourihane, who's able to be recalled by Villa and then loaned out elsewhere, with his contract running out next summer.

With the 30-year-old proven at both Championship and Premier League level, Hodge would welcome his arrival.

What did Hodge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I would be happy, because Hourihane always has a good game against Norwich, he always has a good game against us. He often puts in his best performances, so I would quite like us to get him."

Are Norwich likely to sign Hourihane?

Whilst Sheffield United are a huge club, Hourihane surely wouldn't turn his nose at the opportunity of returning to the Premier League even during the middle of a campaign.

Furthermore, he's not even currently starting games at Championship level and that would most likely change if he was playing under Smith again despite slipping down the pecking order when they were last together.

There's every chance Norwich get relegated this season, but recent victories over Brentford and Southampton have suddenly given them real belief of avoiding the drop, and signing Hourihane would only increase their chances of remaining a Premier League club.

