Ronda Rousey has revealed that she isn't entirely sure whether or not she is still under contract with WWE.

Ronda Rousey last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, and many people have been left unsure about the former UFC star's status with the company.

It seems like fans aren't the only ones confused by the situation, as Rousey has revealed that she also isn't 100% sure where she stands with the company.

Speaking on her latest Facebook stream, Rousey said that she doesn't think she is under contract with WWE anymore, but wasn't 100% sure.

[Person in chatroom] is asking if I’m still under contract with WWE. I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers.

Things seem to have ended pretty amicably for Ronda Rousey and WWE, as the former Raw Women's Champion explained that she still speaks to Stephanie McMahon

"I actually keep in touch with Steph [McMahon] because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures. I haven’t talked to Triple H since before he had his — he had like a heart surgery or something. Hope he’s doing all right."

Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon in Rousey's WWE debut at WrestleMania 34, with the former Olympian teaming with Kurt Angle to take on and Stephanie McMahon.

During recent interviews, Becky Lynch has said that she'd like to face Ronda Rousey one-on-one, a match that many fans wanted to be the first women's match at main event WrestleMania.

However, Lynch has said in interviews that she is unsure on whether or not Rousey is going to return to the company after giving birth earlier this year.

Thanks to POST Wrestling for the transcription.

