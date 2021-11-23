FIFA 22: Club Signatures Promo: Leaks, Release Date, Players and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new promo is coming to FIFA 22 called Club Signatures and we have all the important information you need to know around this upcoming release which is going live this week.

It seems like every week there is a new promo in the game at the moment, and with Black Friday coming up, the FIFA community are being treated to an abundance of new content and players at the moment.

With these promos, players are treated to two teams typically, and these teams come out over two consecutive weeks; however, it is not known whether this promo will last two weeks.

No doubt this new promo will excite the FIFA community massively, and we hope we are treated to an abundance of good quality special cards.

Here is everything you need to know about the Club Signatures Promo:

Leaks

New information from very reliable leaker FUTZONECENTRAL has revealed this new promo and they also told us that this ​​new “Club Signatures” Promo will feature Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and French striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Release Date

The FIFA community do not have long to wait at all for this promo to be released as it comes out on Friday 26th November at 6pm UK time.

Players

Here is a list of the players that will be part of the FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo:

Please note that these players have come from leaks, when we get official confirmation we will update this page.

Kevin De Bruyne

Wissam Ben Yedder

Predictions

It is hard to predict the promo, but alongside the two leaks, people are starting to believe that Youcef Atal and Milan Skriniar will be in this team.

It seems to sound like this promo could be star signings made by clubs or it could simply be players who FIFA have managed to acquire autographs from.

Here are our predictions:

Paulo Dybala: Juventus

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United

Ander Herrera: Paris Saint-Germain

Do you have any predictions? If so let us know!

