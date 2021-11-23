Southampton latest news: St. Mary's youngster compared to £650k-p/w superstar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton summer signing Tino Livramento has all the hallmarks of a young Gareth Bale, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The 19-year-old was recently compared to the Real Madrid superstar by Saints forward Theo Walcott.

What's the latest news involving Tino Livramento and Gareth Bale?

Speaking to The Sun, Walcott likened Livramento to a young Bale, who first emerged on the scene at Southampton as a left-back.

He said: "Do you know what, he reminds me a little bit of Gareth when he came through as a full-back.

“That’s a big statement of course to compare him to someone like that but just feel like his presence and the way he drives and the pace and the power and it’s no surprises that you know what he’s going to do.

“He’s so strong with the ball and very clever and technically he is fantastic."

High praise indeed but Livramento has largely warranted the hype so far in his Southampton career.

At just 19-years-old, the former Chelsea youngster has already made the right-back berth his own at St. Mary's, having started all twelve of Southampton's Premier League fixtures so far this season.

In that time, he's averaged 2.5 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 1.4 dribbles per match, while he also scored in a 2-2 draw with Burnley last month.

What has Tom Barclay said about Tino Livramento?

Speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Barclay agreed with Walcott's assessment of Livramento and said that he shares 'all the hallmarks' of a young Bale.

The Sun journalist told GMS: "Remember Bale came through as an attacking full-back with real drive, pace, power, technical ability as well and dribbling ability. And you look at Livramento and they're all the hallmarks, albeit on the right side rather than the left side, so you can see where Walcott's coming from."

What is Livramento's potential?

It would be pretty bold to suggest Livramento could go on to enjoy a similar career to Bale. The Welshman has won four Champions League titles at Real Madrid, and takes home a weekly pay package of £650k.

Livramento, meanwhile, is still a teenager and has thus far exclusively operated as a defender for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, whereas Bale's progression saw him develop from a left-back into a wide forward.

Nonetheless, Livramento has shown plenty of potential in his early Saints career. He's already drawn praise from England boss Gareth Southgate, and was hailed by The Daily Mail for a Man of the Match display vs Manchester United.

There's a very long way for Livramento to go but he looks like a player with a really exciting future.

