Female World Athlete of the Year: Who are the five remaining finalists for 2021?

The five finalists for this year’s Female World Athlete of the Year have been confirmed.

The nominees, who represent five different counties from four area associations have performed exceptionally in 2021, particularly at the Tokyo Olympics.

With eight days to go until the winner is crowned, here’s a look at the final shortlist:

Sifan Hassan

Hassan made history in Tokyo, winning gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m events, as well as bronze in the 1,500m.

This made the Dutch runner the first athlete to ever medal in all three of these events at the same Games.

The 28-year-old is the only Dutch athlete in history to win a medal in an Olympic distance event.

Faith Kipyegon

Kipyegon beat Hassan in the 1,500m final –– setting a new Olympic record in the process.

Her time of 3:53.11 is still more than two seconds slower than her personal best of 3:51.07 that she achieved in Monaco earlier this year.

That time is the fourth-fastest ever and Kipyegon will now have the world record in her sights.

Sydney McLaughlin

McLaughlin won two Olympic golds this summer, in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

The 22-year-old beat teammate and reigning gold medallist Dalilah Muhammed in the 400m hurdles –– breaking both the Olympic and world record in the process.

This was McLaughlin’s second Olympic games, having become the youngest athlete since 1980 to qualify for the US track and field team at Rio in 2016.

Yulimar Rojas

Rojas won silver in the triple-jump at Rio 2016 but went one better in Tokyo –– setting a new world record of 15.41 metres on her first jump.

Remarkably, the Venezualan later improved this record by jumping 15.67m on her final attempt.

The 26-year-old is Venezuela’s first-ever female Olympic gold medallist.

Elaine Thompson-Herah

The women’s 100m was expected to be fiercely contested in Tokyo but it was Thompson-Herah who stormed to victory, to retain her title from 2016.

The Jamaican set a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds and lowered her personal best in her first post-Olympic race to 10.54 seconds.

Having also claimed gold in the 200m and 4x100m relay this summer, Thompson-Herah now has five Olympic golds to her name.

