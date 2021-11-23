Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robert Lewandowski has been pretty much unstoppable in front of goal in 2021.

The Bayern Munich and Poland striker has rippled the back of the net for fun this year, with no other player on the planet coming anywhere close to matching his extraordinary numbers across all competitions.

Yes, that includes both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...

And Lewandowski hasn't just relied on tap-ins to beat opposing goalkeepers, far from it in fact.

The 32-year-old has netted a number of world-class goals in 2021, with his latest coming in the Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday evening.

Lewandowski opened the scoring on a snowy night in Ukraine with a perfectly-executed bicycle kick, his ninth goal in the competition so far in 2021/22.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Take a look at the marvellous acrobatic strike from Poland's record goal-getter here...

Video: Lewandowski's bicycle kick goal vs Dynamo Kyiv

Ballon d'Or 2021: Date, UK Time, Odds, Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Is there anything the guy cannot do on a football pitch? It doesn't look like it these days and he could certainly do it on a cold, windy night in Stoke, that's for sure.

Lewandowski's form in 2021 can certainly be described as Ballon d'Or worthy, although he's likely to miss out on that award at a ceremony in Paris next week, with Messi expected to hold the trophy aloft for a record seventh time.

But should it be Bayern's main man triumphing instead? Well, to be honest, it's becoming harder with each passing week to make a case as to why he shouldn't be...

News Now - Sport News