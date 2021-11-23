Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brazil have produced some of the greatest players in football history.

Pele, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Kaka, Roberto Carlos, Cafu… that list goes on and on and on.

But there aren’t many as iconic as Adriano.

The striker became a cult hero at a young age with his powerful left foot being made famous by the Pro Evolution Soccer video game.

In the early 2000s, he found himself at Inter Milan and seemed destined for greatness.

But the death of his father in 2004 changed everything.

He then struggled with alcohol problems and his career spiralled out of control.

He was loaned out to Sao Paulo in his native country in an attempt to get his career back on track. But he eventually retired in May 2016, failing to fulfil his incredible potential.

After hanging up his boots, Adriano could boast 14 major honours, including the 2004 Copa America and four Serie A titles. He also finished in the top seven of the Ballon d'Or twice.

A fantastic career but it could have been so much more.

In a moving article for the Players' Tribune, Adriano explained how his father’s death when he was just 22 effectively ended his career.

"After that day, my love for football was never the same," Adriano explained of the day he got that awful phone call while in Milan.

"He loved the game, so I loved the game. It was that simple. It was my destiny. When I played football, I played for my family. When I scored, I scored for my family.

"So when my father died, football was never the same.

"I was across the ocean in Italy, away from my family, and I just couldn't cope with it. I got so depressed, man. I started drinking a lot. I didn't really want to train. It had nothing to do with Inter. I just wanted to go home."

Adriano is now 39-years-old and is living a very different life.

Per The Sun, he recently sold his £1.2 million mansion and left behind all his possessions except his trophies.

Recently, it was reported that he was living in the presidential suite of a luxury hotel in the upmarket neighbourhood of Barra da Tijuca Rio de Janeiro, with the room costing him £10,383 a month. It's also claimed he’s been dating two women at once.

According to FourFourTwo, he was seen riding around on a scooter in Rio, handing out free Big Mac meals to kids.

The same report also suggests Adriano still has the occasional party although they're a lot tamer and less frequent than they once were.

Recently, Adriano found out about his induction into the Maracana Stadium Walk of Fame and images went viral of him reacting emotionally when he found out.

“By going back to Brazil I gave up millions, but I gained happiness," Adriano once said, per the Star.

He may not have become the incredible football everyone expected him to but he’s clearly enjoying his retirement.

And so he should.

