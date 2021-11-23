Rangers latest news: Doubts over Ryan Kent's Ibrox future as fresh claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge thinks it will take something "ground-breaking" to keep Rangers star Ryan Kent at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old winger has been linked with a move to Aston Villa following Steven Gerrard's appointment as manager there.

What is the latest news involving Ryan Kent?

According to the Daily Record, the former Rangers boss is interested in bringing Kent to Villa Park as he looks to mould his own team.

Kent starred under Gerrard in the Gers' recent title-winning season, making 37 appearances in attack - mostly only the left flank.

This is not the first time talk has emerged about Kent's future at Rangers. The Englishman is thought to be a long-term target for Villa's Premier League rivals Leeds United, with Phil Hay of The Athletic stating back in August that their interest is no secret.

Having signed Dan James from Manchester United for £25m on deadline day, though, it will be intriguing to see if that interest is still there in January.

What does Stuart Hodge make of Ryan Kent's situation?

Hodge has told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks it is going to take something ground-breaking to keep Kent at Rangers like winning the treble.

The Scottish football expert feels the former Liverpool man has, in essence, accomplished his goal in Scotland after winning the title last season.

He said to GMS: "If he doesn't win a treble or achieve something kind of ground-breaking, you know, then I think Kent's kind of sampled most of the things that you can sample at Rangers. He's won a league title, still to win a cup so maybe that."

Will Gerrard target any other Rangers players?

It seems Kent is not the only Rangers player Gerrard is keen on reuniting with after his move down south.

The Daily Record's report on Kent has also named team-mate Glen Kamara as a potential target for Villa.

In fact, the report states that the Midlands club had been tracking the 26-year-old even before Gerrard arrived.

Kamara has been a key player for Rangers this season, making 11 league appearances and boasting a very good pass success rate.

Per WhoScored, the Finland international has a pass success rate of 90%, which is bettered only by John Lundstram's 90.6% (minimum of five games played by a Rangers player).

To lose both him and Kent would obviously be a huge blow for Giovanni van Bronckhorst. From a Rangers perspective, hopefully this is just a case of easy links being made following Gerrard's move to Villa Park.

