Everton latest news: Ominous claim emerges over 'next month or so' at Goodison Park

Journalist Paul Brown has tipped Everton to struggle over the next month.

The Toffees slipped to a sixth Premier League game without victory at Manchester City on Sunday and Brown doesn't expect their fortunes to change over the coming weeks.

Who do Everton face over the next month?

Having played the likes of Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham, and Manchester City recently, you'd have been forgiven for thinking Everton's fixture list might improve in December.

But that certainly isn't the case. Following a trip to Brentford this weekend, Rafael Benitez's side face four more extremely tough games before Christmas.

The month gets underway with a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before Arsenal visit Stanley Park five days later.

It still doesn't get any easier after that, with two trips to the capital in the space of five days against in-form Crystal Palace and then leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 16 December.

Even then, Everton's final fixture before Christmas is at Leicester and whilst the Foxes are far from at their best, the Toffees have only racked up one Premier League away victory all season.

What did Brown say about Everton?

When asked about Everton's next run of fixtures, he told GIVEMESPORT: "Without a lot of their big guns – Richarlison is suspended now for the next one – I think it's going to be a struggle the next month or so."

Could Everton be involved in a relegation battle?

Everton might head into next weekend's round of fixtures sitting 11th in the table and only four points behind sixth-place Wolves.

But with those below them picking up points on a frequent basis and their fixture list a testing one in December, an unproductive festive period could see Benitez's side looking nervously behind them.

They're still six points above the relegation-zone, but only four above 17th-place Leeds, and their current form suggests that gap could become smaller in the coming weeks.

With Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined through injury, and Richarlison suspended for the trip to Brentford, Everton's fortunes don't appear likely to change any time soon.

