Is Final Fantasy 16 Coming To PS4?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Final Fantasy 16 is on the way and players of PlayStation 4 are keen to find out whether they will be included in this latest segment of what has been a legendary franchise.

The upcoming action role-playing game is making a return to the gaming market following a five-year hiatus, which was then the last game in the series was released.

XV received some pretty solid reviews on the infamous critique website Metacritic, with an overall score of 81 and a user score of 7.6, leaving the majority of gamers satisfied with its stunning visuals and it's sheer variety.

This is impressive considering this was for PS4, a console that was actually outdated at the time of release, with Xbox One gamers also obtaining copies of XV.

Taking this into consideration, fans are asking the question whether it will be the same for XVI, or if they will miss out.

Read more: Final Fantasy 16: Release Date, Trailer, News, Characters, Gameplay and Everything You Need To Know

Will Final Fantasy 16 Be Available For PS4?

Sadly, Square Enix Studios, the developers, have no plans to bring out Final Fantasy XVI for PS4 at the time of writing.

Their original announcement was that the game had been specifically developed for Microsoft Windows (PC). However, this was later retracted with the developers confirming that XVI will be launched as a timed-console exclusive for PS5 only.

They did not go into detail as to why this was the case, or the reasons why PS4 players were missing out entirely. But we imagine that, due to the quality of the game, it may not be capable of running on previous-gen devices.

This will disappoint the millions of gamers around the globe that have struggled to get their hands on Sony's next-gen platform, due to the fact that the demand has been far greater than stock levels.

It is likely Final Fantasy XVI will eventually be available for PC after Square Enix obtain the data that they need from the PS5 version. But, as it stands, PS4 players will sadly miss out completely.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Final Fantasy 16 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News