Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly isn’t having a bad season on an individual level.

The Portuguese superstar has scored nine goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United despite their struggles.

Despite that, he’s received some blame for their failings and, ultimately, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The 36-year-old is never going to be capable of pressing from the front for 90 minutes and some fans believed his arrival his disrupted the squad.

As one of the greatest players to have ever played the game, Ronaldo obviously comes with a huge ego.

That’s just the way he is and that ego has helped him achieve some incredible things during his career.

However, that ego sometimes comes at the detriment of the team.

QUIZ: The ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo quiz

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

And we witnessed one example of that during United’s Champions League fixture.

United were being held 0-0 by Villarreal after a tense first half at El Madrigal in their huge Champions League clash.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, United were awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the box.

Ronaldo, of course, stood over it.

However, absolutely nobody was surprised when it was struck straight into the wall.

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's terrible free-kick vs Villarreal

That came the damning stat.

That was Ronaldo's 34th consecutive free-kick in the Champions League without scoring.

THIRTY-FOUR.

His last free-kick goal in the Champions League came in September 2016.

Wow.

He should probably let someone else have a go.

Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United DONE SOON! Live with @Lee Gunner (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News