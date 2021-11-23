Crystal Palace transfer news: How Patrick Vieira feels about more signings in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has hinted that Crystal Palace will be quiet in January but reckons that Patrick Vieira would say he's a "bit light".

Palace have enjoyed a superb start to the Frenchman's reign and extended their unbeaten run to seven games following a 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

What's the latest news with Crystal Palace?

The season might be just 12 games old, but there is already a growing belief that the Eagles could achieve their first top-half finish for seven years.

Palace managed just one victory from their opening nine Premier League games and have only racked up three wins all season, but Vieira's side have taken their level up a notch recently.

Their confidence started to grow after some impressive displays in October, but Palace weren't getting the points that perhaps their performances deserved.

That soon changed and Vieira's men made a huge statement by winning at Manchester City last month before backing up that win with three more points against Wolves.

Against Burnley, Vieira had the luxury of naming Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard on the bench, showing the strength in depth that the Frenchman has at his disposal.

The likes of Will Hughes and Jeffery Schlupp were also in the matchday squad at Turf Moor, and Bridge doesn't expect Palace to be overly busy in January.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "How much they do in January, I don't know. I think Palace look pretty settled at the moment, but if Patrick Vieira was on this call, he'd say he was probably a bit light."

What could Palace do in January?

Having already inherited a strong group of players before signing six of his own in the summer, it would be quite surprising to see Vieira do much in the way of January business.

Furthermore, Palace have recently been boosted by the return of Eze and have made a fine start in the league, which would suggest that Vieira has a relatively settled squad.

However, one position that Vieira could look to strengthen might be at centre-back.

Palace moved on Gary Cahill, Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho in the summer, whilst they only signed Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

Therefore, James Tomkins is their only recognised back-up defender, and although Martin Kelly has previously played in the middle, it might be something to consider for the Eagles manager.

