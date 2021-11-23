Molineux transfer news: Wolves swap deal involving £22.5m attacker 'may well happen'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield can see Wolves attempting a swap deal involving Adama Traore and Valencia star Goncalo Guedes.

Wolves were heavily linked with Guedes in the summer, with Goal one outlet to report on their interest in the £22.5m-rated 24-year-old.

Nothing materialised in the end, though, and Guedes remained at the Mestalla. As for Traore, he was also the subject of heavy interest - a reunion with Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham touted - but he remained at his current club, too.

What is the latest news involving both Goncalo Guedes and Adama Traore?

Talk of Guedes joining Wolves has quieted down, but Traore continues to be linked with a move away from Molineux.

The Spain international's contract is running down and, according to 90min, Wolves are now prepared to sell him.

The report states that Barcelona are one team currently interested, while Liverpool and Leeds United have made enquiries in the past.

Traore has found life at Wolves difficult of late, finding himself on the bench in the Midlands club's last few league fixtures. He is yet to score or provide an assist this season.

What has Hatfield said about Goncalo Guedes and Adama Traore?

With Wolves seemingly having an interest in Guedes and Traore potentially eyeing up a return to Spain, Hatfield thinks the Premier League side could try to do a swap deal, though he acknowledges such deals are rare these days.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Express & Star reporter said: "It's one that may well happen. It wouldn't be the biggest surprise in the world, but the likelihood of swap deals going ahead nowadays, they're just so few and far between. But if it works out for everyone, then it might be a deal that does get done."

Would Valencia want to do business in January?

Traore is yet to sign a new contract at Molineux despite outlets, such as 90min, claiming that Wolves have been trying to get him to put pen to paper on an extension.

An exit is starting to look inevitable, so if Wolves really do want Guedes, then perhaps there is room for some kind of swap deal to be done.

From Valencia's perspective, though, it is something they may not be open to in January.

Guedes has been a regular for them in La Liga this term. The Portugal international has played all 14 of their games so far and has managed to come up with a few goals for Jose Bordalas' side in the process.

