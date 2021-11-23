Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Carrick’s era as Manchester United boss is underway with a win - and a massive win at that.

We’re not quite sure how long Carrick will be interim to the interim at Old Trafford but he’s guided United into the last-16 of the Champions League.

United went to Villarreal and came away with a 2-0 victory thanks to late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Job done.

The club can now forget all about the Champions League until February when the club could be in a very different situation.

It’s certainly unlikely that Carrick will be in charge with the Red Devils already looking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor.

They surely won’t make the same mistake again and just end up appointing Carrick, will they?

Well, rival fans may want them to.

And that includes Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

After United’s win against Villarreal, Carragher took to Twitter to post a quite brilliant tweet.

Jamie Carragher's tweet after Man Utd beat Villarreal

He wrote: “Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out, put it on the table & let him sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man!”

Of course, Carragher is referring to Rio Ferdinand’s famous piece of punditry after United beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League back in October 2020 when Solskjaer was just an interim manager.

Ferdinand said those exact words about Solskjaer in a video that has come back to haunt him whenever Man Utd lost a match.

