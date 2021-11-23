Liverpool transfer news: Agent trying to reach Anfield agreement over £90m superstar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah's agent is working hard to get his new Liverpool deal over the line, says journalist Dean Jones.

At the end of the season, the 29-year-old forward will have just a year to run on his current contract.

It means he could end up leaving the club on a free after joining from AS Roma for £34m back in the summer of 2017.

What is the latest on Mohamed Salah's future?

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool are desperate to tie their £90m-rated star man down to a new deal; however, they appear to have hit a stumbling block.

Salah's wage demands seem to be holding things up, with some reports claiming that the Egypt international is looking for £500,000 a week.

Undoubtedly, a lot of money, though it is not hard to understand why such a number is doing the rounds.

Enter Giveaway

Salah is currently one of the best players in the world if not the best. He has been excellent this campaign, already reaching double figures for goals in the Premier League.

What has Dean Jones said about Mohamed Salah's contract situation?

Things seem to have gone a bit quiet on the contract front, but Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that his agent Ramy Abbas Issa is working hard to try and get a deal done.

The transfer insider, however, also did admit that he is unsure over just how much progress is being made in the talks between both parties.

Liverpool DESTROY Arsenal at Anfield! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Speaking to GMS, Jones said: "He's working hard at it. His agent is trying to get in there. I'm not sure how much progress is being made on this."

Can Liverpool afford to lose Mohamed Salah?

FSG will be cautious of shattering their wage structure, but Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose Salah if they want to continue competing at the top of English football against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City and in Europe.

1 of 27 Thiago was born in which country? Spain Brazil Italy Portugal

The former Roma man is a match-winner and brings so much goals to the table, netting just over 30 times in all competitions last season. Simply put, that is going to be almost impossible to replace.

Liverpool have at least been able to tie some of their other key players down to new contracts this year. Back in August, both goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Fabinho put pen to paper on new long-term deals to extend their stay at Anfield.

Reds supporters will now be hoping that Salah follows suit.

News Now - Sport News