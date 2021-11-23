Next Man United manager: 74% win-rate boss 'in the running' for Old Trafford job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke reckons that Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is "in the running" to be named as Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's replacement at Manchester United.

United are looking for a new manager after the Norwegian left the club following their humiliating defeat at Watford on Saturday.

What has ten Hag achieved in his career?

The 51-year-old is already in the fourth job of his managerial career, but he's most known for the fine one that he's been doing at Ajax in recent years.

Ten Hag previously managed Dutch outfits Go Ahead Eagles and Utrecht, sandwiched between a two-year stint as Bayern Munich II boss.

But since becoming Ajax manager almost four years ago, ten Hag has made a huge impact in the Dutch capital, leading them to huge success on the domestic stage and their best Champions League run for more than 20 years when they reached the semi-finals back in 2019.

Ajax have won the Eredivisie title in each of ten Hag's two full seasons at the Johan Cruyff Arena, plus two cups, and they would have been named champions three times on the bounce had the Royal Dutch FA not decided against naming a league winner in the Covid-hit 2019-2020 season.

But that third league title could yet come this season, with ten Hag's side currently top of the league and are already through to the knockouts in Europe after a blistering group stage campaign.

Following his fine work in Holland, O'Rourke reckons that ten Hag, who has a 74 percent win percentage at Ajax, is currently in the race to replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

What did O'Rourke say about ten Hag?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Also, the Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag, he seems to be in the running for this one as well."

Are United likely to appoint ten Hag?

Given that he's almost taken Ajax as far as they can go, leaving them mid-season wouldn't appear much of a problem.

The issue for ten Hag is United's focus on Mauricio Pochettino, the man that got the better of him during that epic semi-final with Tottenham.

Pochettino is clearly United's first-choice target to become their new manager, but there's equally no guarantee that he'll want to leave Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe behind in the middle of the season.

However, reports believe that the Argentine is open to moving to Old Trafford, which makes it very difficult to see a route in for ten Hag.

