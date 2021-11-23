Spurs latest news: Eric Dier's 'underrated' quality could soon be massive asset for Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Eric Dier's passing is underrated and Spurs could benefit from it once the players come to terms with Antonio Conte's needs.

Dier has played every minute since Conte's arrival earlier this month and Brown reckons that he has a quality that Spurs could utilise in the future.

What do the stats say about Dier's passing?

Dier is one of just three Spurs players to start every Premier League game this season – Hugo Lloris and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg the others – and has missed just 78 minutes all campaign.

In terms of top performers in the Tottenham squad this season, the Englishman sits tenth in the list, which represents another struggling campaign.

But Dier's passing statistics make for much better reading. He sits fifth in the squad for passing success rate with 86.2 percent, whilst only Hojbjerg has completed more passes than Dier's 645 in the top-flight this season.

Dier's short passing isn't always up to scratch, but he's capable of producing a raking long ball forward, with one instance almost creating a goal for Ben Davies and Sergio Reguilon against Leeds on Sunday, reminiscent of his wonderful assist for Dele Alli against Chelsea back in 2018.

It's been almost two years since the defender registered an assist, but Brown thinks that his passing range is an area that Tottenham can benefit from.

What did Brown say about Dier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There were a couple of times in the game on Sunday when he looked up and he's got the ball, and he didn't have many options.

"I think once the team gets used to Conte's system and the players in front of him get used to what Conte wants, he will find those little passing lanes. I think his passing is underrated."

Is Dier Tottenham's best defender?

Dier has always been a popular figure in the dressing room and with the supporters following the impact he made during the early Mauricio Pochettino days.

But Dier is far from Spurs' best central defender. Whilst he might be more consistent and less mistake-prone than someone like Davinson Sanchez for example, summer signing Cristian Romero has already shown in his short time at the club that he has the potential to be a top class defender and is comfortably the best Antonio Conte has at his disposal.

