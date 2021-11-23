Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jadon Sancho's long wait for a Manchester United goal is finally over.

The Englishman netted the team's second in a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday, a result which means the Red Devils have qualified for the Champions League knockout stage.

Sancho has found the going incredibly tough since returning to English football from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reluctant to start him for a number of weeks, but the Norwegian manager did place faith in the winger for what turned out to be his final game in charge versus Watford last Saturday.

Sancho was one of United's few half-decent performers in that 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road, which meant caretaker boss Michael Carrick opted to hand him another starting berth against Villarreal.

And that proved to be a very smart decision by Carrick, with Sancho dropping easily his finest performance in a United shirt to date out in Spain.

Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd Reaction | Football Terrace

The 21-year-old was a constant threat in the final third throughout and he capped off a wonderful display with a superb goal in the final minute of the regulation 90.

Check out that strike and the rest of Sancho's marvellous individual highlights from the win over Villarreal in the video below.

Video: Sancho's highlights vs Villarreal

Ladies and gentleman, it might be time to start thinking about Sancho for your Fantasy Premier League team, because it looks like he is back to somewhere close to his very best.

The former Manchester City man's display inside El Madrigal was just like the countless masterclasses he produced in a Dortmund shirt.

Sancho was absolutely lethal for the German club, scoring and assisting goals at a rate that saw him regularly labelled one of the best attack-minded footballers in the world.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

In 137 games across all competitions for Dortmund, the London-born winger contributed to 114 goals (50G, 54A), hence why United were so happy to spend £75 million to bring him to Old Trafford.

Premier League defenders, beware of Jadon on the comeback trail...

Can you answer these 12 questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United?

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

News Now - Sport News