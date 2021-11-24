Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Carrick has guided Manchester United through to the last-16 of the Champions League in his first match in charge.

Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday, Carrick was given the responsibility to take the reigns until an interim - or a permanent manager - is appointed.

If this is Carrick’s only game in charge of United, then he will be very happy with the job he did.

United went to Villarreal and came away with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. They’ve now guaranteed top spot in the group.

But did Carrick even deserve to be in the dugout in El Madrigal?

Well, that’s a question Paul Scholes asked on BT Sport ahead of kick-off.

Carrick was Solskjaer’s right-hand man and many people believe that the former midfielder was just as responsible for United’s failings as the Norwegian.

That’s what Scholes certainly thinks anyway.

VIDEO: Paul Scholes on Carrick still being at Man Utd

"I feel with Ole he put a lot of trust into Michael, Kieran and Mike Phelan which is why they shouldn’t be at the club now,” Scholes said before kick-off.

"They’re all good friends and they’re good people but if i was them I’d feel guilty still working at the club after Ole put so much trust in them.

"I'd be embarrassed to be on the staff now after what happened to Ole.

"Being on the staff and preparing the team for tonight, they all should have gone. Ole trusted them each week to get the team prepared for games. They've let the club down, the players down, as much as Ole has."

Very strong words from Scholes.

But after leading his side to victory in Spain, Carrick was asked about Scholes’ comments. And he gave a brilliant response.

"It is not an important result for me personally,” Carrick said.

“It's an important result for the club. It's been an emotional few days, the first person I spoke to after Ed offered me the role was Ole.

"I thought that was the right thing to do."

VIDEO: Michael Carrick's post-match interview

It seems United will continue with their plan of appointing an interim manager until the end of the season when they strike a deal with someone more permanent.

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the possibility of that being him to which he replied: "We are not here to speak about that (United interest). I respect my club PSG.

"What another club does is none of my concern. I will not comment on it. I am happy in Paris. I love the club & the fans. It is wonderful with PSG."

Ronaldo & Sancho seal it! Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United (The Football Terrace)

