Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard will get 'serious backing' from Sawiris & Edens

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield says Steven Gerrard will get "serious backing" by Aston Villa's owners in the transfer market.

Gerrard was recently made Villa manager following the sacking of Dean Smith and may very well fancy some reinforcements in January with the Midlands club currently sitting just four points above the relegation zone.

What does Steven Gerrard currently have at his disposal?

While Villa are struggling at present, Gerrard has not walked into a club that does not have any good players at disposal - it is probably the opposite in fact.

Owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens invested heavily in the summer, bringing in the likes of Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia, with the former managing to make an immediate impact.

In his first two games for the club, Ings managed to score two goals, which includes a wonder strike against Newcastle United at Villa Park.

Prior to the No.9's arrival, Villa already had Ollie Watkins, who netted 14 times in the Premier League last season - impressive, especially given it was his debut campaign in English football's top flight.

Enter Giveaway

Taking all of that into account, Gerrard can be pleased with the options he already has.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Aston Villa's future transfer plans?

Even so, Hatfield has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Gerrard to be backed in the transfer market if he does want new players.

The journalist said to GMS: "He'll get serious backing, Gerrard will. Villa's owners don't mess around in terms of transfer funds."

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

Who could Steven Gerrard target?

Talk coming out of Scotland suggests Gerrard could make a move for a couple of his former players at Rangers.

According to the Daily Record, both midfielder Glen Kamara and winger Ryan Kent are of interest.

Kent would be an interesting one. While things may have not clicked yet, Gerrard already has some good wide options available.

The Villans have Leon Bailey, for example, who was devastating for Bayer Leverkusen last season. He scored 15 goals in all competitions during that 2020/21 campaign, with five of those coming in the Europa League, before moving to Villa in a £25m transfer.

1 of 10 Who was Martin O'Neill's record signing during his time at Villa? Nigel Reo-Coker Fabian Delph James Milner Steve Sidwell

Villa also invested heavily in record signing Buendia, whose preferred position is out wide, so you would have to question whether the Premier League outfit need an individual like Kent right now.

Whatever the case, it seems like Gerrard will have a sizeable budget to work with in the next couple of transfer windows.

News Now - Sport News