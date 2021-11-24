West Ham team news: 'Big blow' for David Moyes after confirmed setback

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that Angelo Ogbonna's injury is a "big blow" for West Ham.

The centre-back is set for a long spell on the sidelines following a serious knee injury sustained in the victory over Liverpool earlier this month.

What happened to Ogbonna?

Prior to the weekend defeat to Wolves, the Italian had started every game in the Premier League this season and had been enjoying another fine campaign at the heart of the West Ham defence to help David Moyes' side continue the feel good factor around the London Stadium.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But on a day when the Hammers produced their best league result for some time against the Reds, Ogbonna's afternoon ended sourly.

Just 22 minutes into the 3-2 victory, the defender suffered a serious knee problem and was forced off in place of Craig Dawson.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Less than 48 hours after the injury, West Ham confirmed that Ogbonna had suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament and has since undergone surgery to repair the problem and begin his road to recovery.

Moyes has since revealed that Ogbonna is likely to miss the rest of the season, with ACL injuries often taking around nine months to recover from.

Liverpool DESTROY Arsenal at Anfield! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

That would mean the 33-year-old wouldn't return to action until next season, and Brown reckons that whilst it's a big blow, the Hammers can cope in his absence.

What did Brown say about Ogbonna?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Losing Ogbonna is quite a big blow. But they do have options there. Diop and Dawson have played really well in the glimpses I've seen of them this season."

Who could replace Ogbonna?

Prior to Kurt Zouma's move from Chelsea, Craig Dawson was the man tasked with partnering Ogbonna in the West ham backline.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure West Ham player from the 2000s? Marco Borriello Lionel Scaloni Sami Al Jaber Guillermo Franco

Therefore, it didn't come as much of a surprise when the former West Brom man was given the nod against Wolves on Saturday, with Issa Diop having to settle for a place on the bench.

But with Ogbonna now out for some time, Diop is Moyes' only other recognised senior centre-back at the club and with the Hammers still fighting on four fronts, the Frenchman is likely to get his chances.

Furthermore, according to WhoScored, Dawson was West Ham's eighth-best player at Molineux, which could lead to Moyes making a change when his side travel to Manchester City this weekend.

News Now - Sport News