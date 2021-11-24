Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was the perfect night for Michael Carrick and Manchester United on Tuesday.

Carrick barely had 48 hours to prepare for the huge clash against Villarreal following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

Many United fans questioned if anything would change with Carrick replacing Solskajer, considering the former midfielder worked so closely with the Norwegian.

But Carrick is adamant he’s going to be doing things his own way.

He certainly tried to differentiate himself from his predecessor with his team selection.

Donny van de Beek and Jason Sancho were given starts with both struggling for minutes under Solskjaer. Bruno Fernandes was dropped to the bench by Carrick.

And it was a team selection that worked wonders as United came away with a 2-0 victory and progressed to the last-16 of the Champions League.

Ronaldo produced yet another clutch moment to give his side the lead with 12 minutes remaining.

And then, in the final minute of normal time, Sancho scored his first goal for the club with a terrific strike.

Unsurprisingly, Sancho was absolutely delighted with his strike as he celebrated in the corner with his teammates.

And footage has emerged that suggests a couple of other United players were equally pleased.

Captain Harry Maguire is the first to speak with a simple: “Well done!”

Scott McTominay then shouts: “Get the f**k in!” as Maguire adds: “You deserve that!”

McTominay repeats “Get the f**k in!” while Maguire goes “You f***ing deserve that!” McTominay rounds it off with “That’s what I’m talking about, man!”

While the likes of Maguire and McTominay were clearly delighted, the video also shows the reaction of Fernandes when Sancho found the net.

Bruno looks annoyed as Sancho wheels away. The Portuguese then eventually walks over to join the celebrations.

VIDEO: Man Utd players react to Jadon Sancho's goal

It was something that many fans spotted believing that Fernandes may well have been frustrated at being dropped by Solskjaer.

Of course, that’s only natural and we’re sure, deep down, Fernandes was delighted for Sancho.

