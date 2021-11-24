Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist taking a cheeky dig at Peter Schmeichel when the legendary goalkeeper was asked if he would take the Manchester United job on an interim basis.

United will appoint an interim manager until the end of the season if they are unable to prise Mauricio Pochettino away from Paris Saint-Germain now.

Michael Carrick is currently the man in charge after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following last Saturday’s 4-1 defeat away at Watford.

Carrick led Man Utd to qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds with a 2-0 victory against Villarreal in Spain on Tuesday night and could yet be handed the job until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

If Carrick manages to seal an unexpected victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea this weekend, there’s every chance of the 40-year-old continuing in the role for the foreseeable future.

Following Wednesday night’s Champions League fixtures, Micah Richards asked Schmeichel if he would be interested in taking the job until the end of the season.

Despite having no previous managerial experience, the Dane said he would be up for the challenge if it meant helping out United.

Richards, speaking on CBS Sports, asked: “On a serious note, Peter, would you take the job if they offered it to you until the end of the season?”

Schmeichel replied: “I would do anything for that club. Of course I would. I would help them out in any way I could…”

But before he could finish his sentence, Carragher stuck the knife in by blurting out: “You signed for Man City, didn’t you?”

Richards couldn’t hold back the laughter after hearing Carragher’s brutal interjection.

“What is going on with you today, huh?” Schmeichel fired back.

“You know what’s really interesting: after your club [Liverpool] has won *one* Premier League… all of a sudden, you’re all the way up there looking down on us.”

Carragher and Richards both burst out laughing at Schmeichel’s comeback before Micah added: “That’s a big nibble!”

Watch the funny clip here:

Why did Peter Schmeichel sign for Man City?

Indeed, Schmeichel ended his glittering career in 2003 after one season with United’s rivals, City.

He later confessed: “I would never have played for Manchester City had they been what they are today.

“The club now is nothing like the one I was at. Maybe the kit man is still there but that is about it.

“They had just been promoted from the Championship when I joined them.

“It was very neutral in the way they competed with Manchester United.

“Even when I went to Aston Villa it was very important that I was not in competition with Manchester United.”

