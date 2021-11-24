Newcastle transfer news: £142m superstar & 71-cap title winner 'the best options' for Howe

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United should target the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Aaron Ramsey, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

Following the Magpies' recent takeover, both players have been mentioned as possible targets for the club.

What are Newcastle's transfer plans?

According to SPORT, Barcelona believe Newcastle could try and make a move for Coutinho, who is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, while Juve Live have claimed that the Premier League outfit are in pole position to sign Ramsey.

Newcastle and Eddie Howe may very well find themselves having to target players from abroad, with their English rivals seemingly unwilling to play ball.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that some Premier League clubs are ready to implement a ‘Anyone But Newcastle’ policy when it comes to selling players after the Tyneside outfit's Saudi-backed takeover.

The fact that Newcastle, currently bottom of the table, are also in a relegation battle, may also make signing players from teams around them difficult.

Enter Giveaway

What has Dean Jones said about Newcastle's transfer plans?

Given what seems to be a reluctance in England to sell to Newcastle, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that their best option is probably to look elsewhere, at the likes of Coutinho and Ramsey, as they aim to bolster their squad.

The journalist said to GMS: "If you look at people like Coutinho and people like that that are linked, maybe Aaron Ramsey if you can get him, they'll be the best options because those clubs won't care so much about whether they're helping them stay in the Premier League or not. So I think that's the path they're going to have to kind of start to go down."

Is Eddie Howe the right choice for Newcastle? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

Would Philippe Coutinho and Aaron Ramsey be interested in moving to Newcastle?

Things have not quite worked out for Coutinho at Barcelona following that £142m from Liverpool back in 2018, with the Brazilian barely even featuring for them last season due to injury.

Similarly, Ramsey has also had his struggles at Juventus, making just the one Serie A start so far this term.

1 of 15 Loic Remy Çaykur Rizespor Getafe Lille Serik Belediyespor

Considering that, perhaps both the 71-cap ace, who has at least managed to win the title in Italy, and Coutinho would fancy moves back to the Premier League.

And with their new-found wealth, they are deals Newcastle would have the finances to complete. With both on the periphery at their current clubs, perhaps there really could be an opportunity for the Magpies here.

News Now - Sport News