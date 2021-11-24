Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While none of Manchester United’s players enjoyed seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lose his job, the club’s decision could benefit both Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho.

Van de Beek, who joined the Red Devils in a £35 million move from Ajax in September 2020, was limited to just four Premier League starts under Solskjaer.

The Dutch midfield was reportedly promised more playing time by Solskjaer during talks over the summer but the recently-sacked United boss failed to stay true to his word.

Van de Beek was expected to push for a move away from Old Trafford when the transfer window re-opens in January; however, the 24-year-old might reconsider his plans if he gets more minutes between now and the end of the year.

Michael Carrick named Van de Beek in his first starting line-up as interim manager for Tuesday night’s crunch Champions League clash against Villarreal.

The Netherlands international was selected by Carrick ahead of Bruno Fernandes for the No. 10 role behind Cristiano Ronaldo and played 65 minutes.

Although he probably wishes that his own performance was a little better, Van de Beek was thrilled for his teammate Sancho, who scored his first goal for United shortly before full-time.

Sancho, who also failed to produce his best form under Solskjaer following his £73 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, capped off a wonderful team goal with an emphatic finish from inside the box.

The full-time whistle was blown minutes later and Van de Beek couldn’t have looked happier for his teammate.

Watch the clip here:

Solskjaer has only been gone a few days and already Van de Beek appears to be a lot happier.

And you can see how delighted he was for Sancho after the England international, who has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, finally opened his account for his new club.

