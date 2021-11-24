Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has declared ‘war’ on his rivals as he promises to battle for the lightweight title in his return to UFC.

The Notorious is currently recovering from the broken leg he sustained, during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July, which has left him on the sidelines.

Eager for his return to the Octagon, McGregor sent out an expletive-filled tweet warning the entire lightweight division to be prepared for his comeback.

“Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same! You are b***h made and I’m now steel. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this was forever! McGregor Forever.”

McGregor is the first simultaneous two-weight world champion in UFC history and currently has a 3-1 record in his last four fights. That isn’t enough for the Irishman though who is set on securing the 155Ib strap.

This is not McGregor’s first time sending out questionable tweets as he also responded to an ESPN tweet which debated who he would face next. He said:

“Hi lads, here goes … clicks and the like. Your boss and whatnot. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f*** has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy ‘unfinished’. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It.”

Whilst his comeback fight is certain to be a headline slot, UFC Chief Dana White has not ruled out the possibility of McGregor facing the winner of Charles Oliveira’s December title defence against Poirier.

Speaking on Pardon My Take, he said “He’s still one of the top ten guys in the world. I mean, he’s still one of the top ten best guys in the world. It would depend on who he’s fighting and things like that, but yeah, Conor [McGregor] coming back is a headliner.”

McGregor’s manager has been vocal about the fighter’s recovery expressing that it is going quicker than expected. Audie Atter spoke to SunSport and said:

“He’s ahead of schedule. We not only just got our x-ray results [back], [we got] our ultrasound results and CT scan results. And when I look at the view of the x-ray myself, it’s healing so beautifully.

"He’s only 10-and-a-half weeks out of surgery and he’s walking. And he’s actually doing s**t that we don’t want him to do like throwing the first pitch at the Cubs game.”

With his rivals given their notice, and his return to the Octagon seemingly close, McGregor’s return will be one to watch.

