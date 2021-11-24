Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carmelo Hayes' Triple Threat victory for the North American Championship erupts into all out chaos as lines are drawn for WWE NXT WarGames, Kay Lee Ray inserts herself into the women's WarGames conversation, Tommaso Ciampa puts Grayson Waller in his place in a hard-nosed match and more in a thrilling episode of NXT 2.0!

Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller

Tommaso Ciampa ended Grayson Waller’s fairytale hopes and showed the upstart why he’s the NXT Champion.

Waller poked the bear at the opening bell with a slap and suffered the consequences as Ciampa decimated his opponent with a pair of running knees in the corner before delivering a thunderous clothesline and hurling Waller over the announcer's table.

Waller took everything The Blackheart dished out and continued to fight back, stunning Ciampa with an elbow off the second rope and a dive to the outside floor.

He looked to keep rolling with a stunner, but Ciampa caught Waller and reversed it into a Willow's Bell and a Fairytale Ending for the 1-2-3.

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter def. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

Worried about how her husband Dexter Lumis was recently attacked, Indi Hartwell couldn’t concentrate, and it cost her and Persia Pirotta their tag team match against Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter.

Catanzaro & Carter showcased their impressive highflying moves despite the powerful Pirotta attempting to ground the pair.

Pirotta looked to tag in her partner, but Hartwell was lost in her thoughts.

After finally being tagged in, Hartwell was too distracted to attempt a pin and didn't notice Carter tagging in Catanzaro for a devastating assisted splash off the top rope that scored the pinfall.

Santos Escobar def. Malik Blade

Santos Escobar returned to NXT to lead Legado del Escobar back to greatness, starting with a convincing victory over Malik Blade.

Blade strung some offense together, but it was short-lived as the ferocious Escobar overpowered his opponent, sending him flying into the turnbuckle and delivering a massive running knee followed by a Phantom Driver for the win.

Cora Jade def. Mandy Rose

Two weeks before they’ll take part in NXT WarGames, Cora Jade and Mandy Rose met in a competitive singles match.

Jade held her own against the NXT Women’s Champion, dishing out a hurricanrana and a running knee.

After a heated back-and-forth, Rose sized up a reeling Jade but was stopped short as Kay Lee Ray made her way down to ringside and began striking everything, including Rose's title, with a bat. Ray tossed the bat into the ring, allowing Jade to use the distraction to roll up Rose for the victory.

Ivy Nile def. Yulisa Leon

The power of Ivy Nile was on display as she made quick work of Yulisa Leon.

"The Pitbull of Diamond Mine" clobbered Leon with a massive clothesline before wearing her down with a leg lock around her neck. Leon finally escaped the submission, but she rolled right into a unique sleeper hold from Nile for the tapout.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Grizzled Young Veterans

All the recent urban training did not pay off for The Grizzled Young Veterans as they ran into the right hands of Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

James Drake & Zack Gibson used their seedy tactics to control Briggs & Jensen, but once Briggs was tagged in, they both ate a pair of boots to the face. The duo then leveled Drake with a pair of clotheslines for the win.

Carmelo Hayes def. Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne – North American Championship Triple Threat Match

The disdain between Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne was evident as all three Superstars battled in an explosive Triple Threat Match.

The three competitors picked each other apart in a fast and furious match that saw near-fall after near-fall.

When it looked like Dunne would claim gold after hitting the Bitter End on Gargano, he was pulled out of the ring by Tony D’Angelo while he attempted to get the pinfall. Before Gargano could fully recover, Hayes jumped in to deliver a leg drop from the top rope and covered Gargano for the win.

You can watch every single episode of WWE NXT live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News