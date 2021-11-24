Tottenham latest news: Transfer update emerges as Antonio Conte 'gives the green light'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has 'given the green light' for the Premier League club to revive their interest in former targets, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Spurs appear likely to invest in the squad in January after appointing the former Chelsea boss as Nuno Santo's replacement.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham?

Tottenham are probably still some way short of where they'd like to be this season with the Lilywhites currently in seventh place.

But there is no doubt Conte has brought some improvement to results after sealing his first Premier League win as Tottenham boss on Sunday.

A 2-1 victory over Leeds marked Spurs' first win in the top flight since mid-October, when they beat Newcastle 3-2.

Nonetheless, Conte surely wants to stamp his on mark on this Tottenham squad and the club would be wise to back him in the transfer market when January comes around.

Landing the Italian was a bit of a coup considering Spurs' league position at the time and their overall lack of silverware in recent years.

Conte is used to lifting trophies having won the league title with each of his last three clubs - Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

What has Paul Brown said about Tottenham's transfer targets under Antonio Conte?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown has claimed that some of Tottenham's targets were already being admired by the north London club before Conte was officially appointed at the start of November.

However, Conte has 'given the green light' to Spurs reviving their interest in them.

Brown told GMS: "Some of them were players that Spurs wanted before Conte, and Conte's given the green light to go back in for them either in January or in the summer."

Which players are Tottenham targeting?

Based on recent speculation and Brown's insight, Franck Kessie would appear to be a prime Lilywhites target.

90min recently reported that Tottenham were keen on signing the AC Milan midfielder earlier this year and that Conte has sanctioned a move for him in 2022.

Kessie's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning Spurs could sign him on a free transfer next summer or potentially at a discount in January.

1 of 15 How much did Tottenham pay for Vincent Janssen? £17m £14m £12m £11m

Elsewhere, Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic was a summer target for Spurs and found himself linked with the north London club once again around the time of Conte's appointment.

Vlahovic has notched up 10 goals and two assists in just 13 Serie A appearances so far this season.

News Now - Sport News