Is WWE 2k22 Coming To PS4?

WWE 2K22 is causing increasing intrigue among fans of the series and players on PlayStation 4 are curious regarding whether they will be included in the platform availability.

2K Games has a lot of work to do to win around those that may have been put off by their previous title, 2K20, which went down like a lead balloon following a high number of crashes, bugs and glitches which greatly hindered the gameplay experience.

The game was so disastrous, that the developers opted to take a one-year hiatus to work on the issues and produce a new game, 2K22, that will gain the support and trust of those that may have walked away.

For PS4, the game received a score of just 43 on Metacritic and a user score of 1.6. With next-gen consoles now on the gaming market, those that stuck with the series are hoping they haven't been left behind, due to the fact that PS5s have proved to be notoriously difficult to get hold of.

Those players affected are hoping this isn't the case, but it all depends on what direction 2K want to head in and where they want to take the series.

Will WWE 2K22 Be Coming To PS4?

The great news is that, yes, WWE 2K22 will be made available for PS4. Fans first got to see a glimpse of the game during the commercial break of WrestleMania 37, but it was unclear at the time whether or not the footage was for PS4 or newer systems.

At the time of writing, there is not a great deal of information that has been released by the developers, with Visual Concepts keeping their cards close to their chest. We believe that this could be down to the mass releases that WWE are currently carrying out, which means that the game will have to drastically shuffle up its roster to ensure that the right superstars are featured.

WWE 2K22 will also be available for Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X/S and will be released in March 2022, where 2K hope to launch a game that will bring the fans back. Time will tell.

