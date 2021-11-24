Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An intriguing teaser trailer has revealed a new gimmick is coming to WWE's black and gold brand soon.

NXT 2.0 will see the arrival of Tiffany Stratton, a spoiled 'daddy's girl' character seen so often in Hollywood movies.

In a promo featuring shots of tennis courts, diamonds, and designer logos, Stratton announces her pending arrival.

The video starts with the view of a luxurious house in Los Angeles with a Ferrari parked on the driveway. It then pans to a Rodeo Drive street sign, women carrying shopping bags, and high-end retailers including Gucci and Prada.

"Whoever said money can't buy happiness must have been poor," Stratton says in the clip's voiceover as she serves up on the court.

"Daddy has paid for my tennis lessons since I was a little girl and now I have the best serve at the country club."

Stratton then declares her daddy says she's "ready to take over NXT."

The rich girl gimmick is a product of Jessica Woynilko, who has a background in gymnastics and is an active bodybuilder. She regularly posts fitness photos and videos on her TikTok account, which sports her apparent nickname 'The Buff Barbie Doll'.

Stratton is not completely new to WWE — having signed with the company back in August. She made her full debut on last week's episode of 205 Live, where she beat fellow developmental prospect Amari Miller.

The Stratton teaser appears to have divided WWE fans, with some eager for her arrival but others unsure of the new gimmick.

A Twitter account already using the name 'Tiff Stratton Stan' has said they "adore her" and "can't wait for the debut." Another supporter and fan of Eva Marie's Eva-Lution has tipped Stratton for a "bright future" with WWE.

However, other WWE fans aren't as sold on the NXT newcomer. Some have drawn similarities between Stratton and former WWE star Taya Valkyrie, and believe it's a rip off of her Franky Monet character.

A date is yet to be specified for Stratton's NXT debut, but fans can keep an eye out for 'Daddy's Little Rich Girl' every Tuesday night when the black and gold brand airs.

News Now - Sport News