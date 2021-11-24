Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Seth Rollins has broken his silence after being attacked by a fan during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan at the Barclays Center after his match with Finn Balor on the post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw on Monday night.

The 24-year-old attacker has since been charged by NYPD with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs, and is due to appear in court in December.

Speaking with TMZ Sport, Rollins has spoken about the incident, explaining that he is safe, but said that the situation was terrifying:

“It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay. Once the tackle happened I knew what was going on. The guy was barreling around the corner. No, no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay. I think as a precedence he probably should not be allowed at the events.”

Rollins has been praised by fans for the manner in which he conducted himself on Raw, getting straight up from the attack to finish his post-match segment, all while staying in character.

n case you didn't manage to catch WWE Raw, which featured all the fall-out from Survivor Series on Sunday night, you can read our full results piece by clicking here.

You can watch Monday Night Raw every single week live over here in the UK on BT Sport

News Now - Sport News