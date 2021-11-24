Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has always been known for its birth of many larger-than-life characters who go on to become superstars.

25 years ago, at the Survivor Series, that was exactly the case as, arguably, the biggest star the sport has ever seen was born.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to the ring in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match that saw legendary Jim Ross hailing him as a ‘blue chipper.’

The Rock became the last man standing during the Survivor Series match inside Madison Square Garden and, just two years later, he became WWE champion.

Reaching the top of the WWE mountain at just 26 years-of-age, the Brahma Bull went on to become a 10-time world champion, five-time Tag Team champion, and two-time intercontinental champion before he exited the ring in 2003, or 2004 if you count his WrestleMania 20 return.

Weighing in at 275Ibs during his millennium prime, he was billed at the same weight during his 2011 despite being much bulkier at the time.

It is a widely held belief that he was closer to, if not 275Ibs during his return and his initial run was more likely around 250-260Ibs.

Boasting his own mobile gym, known as ‘Iron Paradise, The Rock is sure to fit a workout in regardless of how bust his schedule is and often works out at 4am to ensure he gets a lift session in before filming.

His working out addiction comes for his father, Rocky Johnson, who held a similar mentality. However, it wasn’t until 2010 during preparations for the last instalment of The Fast and The Furious that Johnson began beefing up.

In 2011, he returned to WWE to guest host WrestleMania before wrestling John Cena in 2012. He was cast as Hercules in 2013 which saw his body become his most important aspect once more.

During this time, he was said to have eaten close to 7 protein-rich meals a day in preparation meaning he consumed 4,131 calories a day – more than twice the recommended average for men.

When he’s not in training it is thought he still consumes around five meals a day.

His next major role sees him become the superhero Black Adam and he is putting pressure on himself to look better than ever before despite being 49 years-of-age.

Writing on Instagram: “Been working extremely hard dieting, training, and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career. Manipulating water, sodium, cardio but also having to push and pull real iron to have dense, dry, detailed muscle.

"It’s a real science that takes months and months to dial it all in with my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi who keeps a very watchful eye, constantly fine tuning our strategy daily.”

Whilst he may take in enough food to feed a regular family of four, the protein is required to ensure his muscles get the nutrients they need.

After following such a vigorous routine, it’s no surprise that The Rock is approaching 50 in better shape than ever.

