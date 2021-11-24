Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community are very excited for the upcoming release of Dynasty 9 Warriors Empires and we have all the details you need to know around the release date.

This latest game in the slashing franchise has a lot of expectation, so there is a lot of pressure on the developers, but there is no doubt that they will deliver a great game for players

Sadly, It has been revealed that the PlayStation 5 version is digital-only; however, PS4 users who purchase the game will be able to upgrade to PS5 for free.

The game is not far away from full release, and there will be a lot of information for players to find out ahead of it coming out.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Release Date

Many are very eager to know when this game will be released, and they will be happy to know that the date has already been revealed.

Players should know there are two release dates depending on where you live.

Dynasty Warriors 9 will be released in Japan on Thursday 23rd December 2021 and it will be released across Europe and America on Tuesday 15th February 2022.

As the hype around this game is so big, the developers thought to reveal this date in the past via a release date trailer.

This video got fans even more excited for the release of Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, and no doubt many will be heading onto Steam as soon as possible and pre-ordering the game; either the base game or the deluxe edition.

This adaption/spin off of Dynasty Warriors 9 was a big shock when it was announced, but the fact that it was made emphasises how much of a success the previous game was, and it makes perfect sense for the game

We hope that this date doesn’t change, as there have been some huge games, like Battlefield 2042, have their release dates postponed as the developers struggle to get everything done on time, but it doesn’t look like this will happen with Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any updates as we get closer to the release of this game.

