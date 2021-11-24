Eric Abidal begs for wife’s forgiveness after alleged Kheira Hamraoui affair

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Barcelona star Eric Abidal has taken to Instagram to issue an apology to his wife Hayet Abidal after being accused of having an affair with Paris Saint-Germain women’s player, Kheira Hamraoui.

Eric and Hayet have been married since 2003 and have five children between them. However, Hayet has now filed for divorce –– telling RMC Sport that Eric had admitted his infidelity.

Hamraoui played for Barcelona from 2018 to 2021 –– the same time period in which Abidal was Barcelona’s director of football.

The ex-France international’s legal representative declined to comment when the initial news of Hayet’s intended divorce proceedings surfaced, but the 42-year-old has now broken his silence.

On his personal Instagram account, which has almost 700,000 followers, Abidal urged his wife to forgive him.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"Whatever your decision, you will remain in my eyes the woman of my life, and especially the mother of our wonderful children,” he wrote.

"I deserve this humiliation even though it kills me alive. Thank God, God willing one day you will forgive me. #loveyoutothemoonandback."

Reports of the affair first came to light following the horrific attack on Hamraoui by two masked men after a PSG team meal in Paris in October.

The midfielder recalled the night of the attack to French news outlet L’Equipe, saying: "My attacker hit me with an iron bar several times. [I] saw that he was mainly targeting my legs and I was trying to protect myself with my hands. At that time, I didn’t see a weapon.

"They immediately start yelling: ‘Open the door! Open the door!’ The one on my side grabbed me and pulled me out of the vehicle.

"Before, he grabbed a rectangular iron bar that he had hidden in his pants or under his sweater."

Originally, police arrested Hamraoui’s teammate, Aminata Diallo, who was driving the French midfielder home at the time of the attack.

Diallo was alleged to have instigated the assault to stop Hamraoui from threatening her place in the PSG team but was later released with no charges.

Police found that the former Barcelona player’s phone was registered in Abidal’s name and therefore want to question him about the assault.

Hayet’s lawyers have denied she had any involvement in the attack but she is also expected to be questioned.

News Now - Sport News