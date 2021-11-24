Manchester City vs PSG Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arguably the biggest game of this Champions League game week gets underway as Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain and we have all the details you need to know ahead of kick off.

The two European giants have an array of world class talent in their squad, and it will be great to see how City try to cope against Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

When Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino faced each other earlier in the group stages, it was a great clash and PSG came out on top as they won 2-0.

It hasn’t been easy for either side in this group, and City are top on nine points, while PSG are on eight and this emphasises how crucial this upcoming match is.

Here is everything you need to know about Manchester City vs PSG:

Date

Manchester City host PSG at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 24th November 2021 and kick off is at 8pm UK time.

How to Watch

The game between Manchester City and PSG will be showcased live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 7:30pm for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Manchester City are without Kevin De Bruyne due to him testing positive for COVID, whilst Jack Grealish could return.

PSG will have a huge boost as it looks likely Sergio Ramos will be fit to play. Julian Draxler and Raphinha are still injured

Man City Predicted XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Leo Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Prediction

Both teams are in good form, and they will know there is a lot at stake in this match.

City are at home, so this might give them a slight advantage, but you could easily see this being a draw between the two sides.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 PSG

Odds

The bookies have Manchester City as the favourites, but the odds are very tight and it emphasises how big a game this is tonight.

Manchester City to win: 9/11

Draw: 7/2

PSG to win: 9/2

Head to Head

There hasn’t been a lot of games between the two, and they have been close contests as City has won three, while PSG have won one and there have been two draws.

Last Five European Meetings:

6th April 2016: PSG 2-2 Manchester City - UEFA Champions League

12th April 2016: Manchester City 1-0 PSG - UEFA Champions League

28th April 2021: PSG v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League

4th May 2021: Manchester City 2-0 PSG - UEFA Champions League

28th September 2021: PSG 2-0 Manchester City - UEFA Champions League

